Betty White's 'The Golden Palace' Co-star Don Cheadle Calls Her 'goldenest Of Them All'

Veteran actor Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, just a few days before her 100th birthday. The legendary actor's death was confirmed on 31 December 2021 by Jeff Witjas, her longtime agent and friend. White would have turned 100 on January 17. Several celebs including President Joe Biden paid their tribute to the late actor. White's The Golden Girls co-star Don Cheadle shared an emotional post via his Twitter account and called her 'goldenest of them all'.

Don Cheadle pays tribute to Betty White

Don Cheadle who shared the screen with Betty White in the sitcom The Golden Palace, took to his Twitter handle and paid his tribute. Cheadle reminisced about their days from the sets of the show and wrote, "betty was the best of the best. when we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty's white! she was either a ghost or I was the shadow. I came on set one day and betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in."

He continued and wrote, "an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed."

— Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 1, 2022

Betty White's most notable roles include Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1973–1977), Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls (1985–1992), and Elka Ostrovsky on the TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland (2010–2015). She gained renewed popularity after her appearance in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal (2009), and was asked to host Saturday Night Live in 2010 gaining her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her close friend Jeff Witjas told AP, "I truly never thought she was going to pass away. She meant the world to me as a friend. She was the most positive person I’ve ever known." He added that White had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic out of caution but had no diagnosed illness.

Image: Twitter/@DonCheadle