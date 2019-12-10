The Debate
The Debate
Beyonce Gives It Back To Constant Pregnancy Comments Like A Boss

Hollywood News

Be it her public interviews or media conferences, Beyoncé makes sure that she gives it back to her haters with style. Recently, Beyonce reacted to her trolls.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce

Apart from dominating the western pop music industry, Beyoncé is also famous for her 'no-nonsense' attitude. Be it her public interviews or media conferences, Beyoncé makes sure that she gives it back to her haters in style. Recently, netizens raised questions on Beyoncé’s baby bump, to which Queen Bey had an unmissable reply. Here are all the details.

Beyoncé’s perfect reply to trolls

Many celebrities face criticism for their bodily change and health. However, few of them choose to reply to the hate comments and shut the trolls like a boss. One of those celebrities is Queen Bey, popularly known as Beyonce. In an interview with a leading magazine, Beyonce responded to a series of various questions from fans across her social media platforms. While fans came up with questions about her upcoming projects and her take on female empowerment, one curious fan asked to state a frequently asked question that irks her the most. To this question, Beyonce revealed that questions about her pregnancy annoy her. Shutting down the trolls, Beyonce sarcastically asked her trolls to get off her ovaries.

Fans react to Beyonce's perfect comeback

Beyonce's pictures from the shoot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

Published:
COMMENT
