Beyonce Returns On Stage After 4 Years, Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her

Beyonce recently returned to the stage after a hiatus of over four years. The singer-songwriter performed at an event in Dubai on Saturday, January 21. Queen B’s performance was reportedly exclusive to only influencers, artists, and press media. The official Instagram page of the hotel where she performed posted a brief look of Beyonce.

A short video of Beyonce’s performance is going viral on social media. The clip showed a number of fireworks that paved the way for Beyonce’s first song performance, which was Etta James’ 1960 song “At Last.”

Beyonce shared the stage with Firdaus, a 48-member orchestra consisting of only women. The orchestra was mentored by none other than Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Check out the video here:

The Mayyas shared the stage for a performance as well, which is a Lebanese all-female dance group. They came to fame after winning America’s Got Talent. The choreography was done by Fatima Robinson, who scored an Emmy nomination for her work.

Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé on stage

Following her first song, Beyonce announced that in the audience were her father Mathew Knowles, mother Tina Knowles, and “beautiful husband” Jay-Z. Others present in the audience were Chloe and Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson. Their children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter were present in the audience to support her too.

Blue Ivy even hit the stage to support her mother during the performance of “Brown Skin Girl.”

Blue Ivy danced to the song and perfectly matched the choreographed dance leading the accompanying dancers beside her. The 11-year-old also went on to hug her mother after the song ended, and walked up the stage to address the crowd.

Beyonce had three wardrobe changes during the show. As she began the performance with a glowing yellow dress, she changed into a red jumpsuit along with a skirt and showcased a mini-dress adorned with crystals close to the end of the show.