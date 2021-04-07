Beyonce Surprises Todrick Hall With Rare Appearance At Latter's Birthday Bash

Beyonce made a surprise appearance at Todrick Hall’s birthday party earlier on Monday. The rapper, who did not suspect the superstar's arrival, was taken completely by surprise. A number of famous Youtubers and celebrities attended that party to usher in Hall’s birthday. However, none of the guests expected Beyonce to show up and perform for a short bit on his birthday.

Beyoncé surprises Todrick Hall with her rare appearance

The pop queen showed up dressed in all gold attire and surprised Hall with her performance. A Youtuber captured the exact moment when Beyonce showed up and surprised Todrick Hall. As per the video, Beyonce shows up and takes all the guests by surprise. Hall, who is standing close to the stage, can be seen completely surprised as he walks towards her and hugs her in excitement. Beyonce smiles and greets him and wishes him for his birthday. Youtuber Ezee posted the video on her Instagram account on Monday where the entire encounter was captured. She along with the guests erupted in loud screams as they watched Beyonce make an appearance.

Hall and Beyonce have known each other for a while and the two have met before in 2012 as well. At the time, Todrick Hall posted a tweet with Beyonce mentioning how thrilled he was to meet her. Beyonce showed up at his party this time with a golden corseted leotard along with a huge bow over the rear end. She paired the look with a pair of gold footwear. Ezee seemed jubilant as she watched Beyonce perform in her attire and wrote about how surprised she was to see Beyonce showing up at the party.

After the performance, the crowd continued to cheer and chant as they unsuspectingly welcomed Beyonce. Todrick Hall celebrated his birthday party with a number of famous guests who attend the ceremony and posted several videos about the same on their personal social media handles. The media personality himself dressed up in fashionable pair of denim along with a football shirt. He posted his attire on his social media where several fans of the celeb wished him on his birthday.

SOURCE: Beyonce and Todrick Hall Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.