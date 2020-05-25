Beyonce Then And Now: A Look At The Singer's Fashion Evolution Over The Last 5 Years

Besides being the most popular American pop star, Beyonce has also been dominating the industry with her vogue fashion statements. The Crazy In Love singer's trendy style has always impressed the fashion police and gained her a huge fan following. Beyonce's style has evolved over the years, from performing with Destiny's Child in matching denim to leading the solo spotlight in bedazzled bodysuits and royal gowns, Beyoncé's style game has always grabbed the attention. Check out Beyonce's fashion evolution over the last 5 years.

Beyonce in 2015 -

Back in 2015, Beyonce opted for the ziplock leather pants. Here, the Love On Top singer stunned in black leather pants paired with a black oversized sweatshirt. Beyonce also went for a black hat. Check out the casual yet stylish look of Beyonce.

2016 -

In this Instagram post, Beyoncé's bodysuit at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show was inspired by Michael Jackson. Back in 1993, when Michael Jackson performed at Super Bowl, he wore a jacket and harness. Here, the Run The World artist wanted to pay homage to Michael. Check out her look.

2017 -

In 2017, Beyonce was pregnant and still did not drop off her vogue style statements. She also inspired maternal fashion. Here, she can be seen donning a black velvet dress. The outfit had a cold-shoulder design and was paired with long black boots. The Lemonade artist also sported a black bag with her pregnancy look.

2018 -

This is Beyonce's look from 2018's Grammy Awards. In this look, the Destiny Child's artist stunned in a velvet gown. The black ensemble was sported with a large black hat. Beyonce's large diamond earrings surely made a statement. The pop-star also accessorised the outfit with black tinted glasses.

2019 -

Inspired by Indian traditional fashion, Beyonce here stunned in a red V neckline gown for one of her concerts. She wore a red dress with a slit thigh design. The dress was embedded with mirrors and embroidery. To look even more Desi, Beyonce accessorised her look with mang tikka and long ethnic earrings.

