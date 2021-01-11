Beyonce's Mum Tina Knowles Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy 'looks Like Solange' While Dancing

On January 11, 2021, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video of her eight-year-old granddaughter Blue Ivy. In the video, Blue can be seen dancing to the tunes of Ciara’s 2010 single Gimme Dat during her dancing class. While sharing the video, Tina pointed out that the young girl’s dancing moves remind her of aunt Solange Knowles.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy steals the limelight with her dancing moves

Blue Ivy dancing

In the video, Blue can be seen wearing a white coloured tank top and same colour skirt. Her hair was tied in braids. She can be stealing the limelight with her dancing moves. She can be seen enjoying a dance break with some of her friends during a ballet lesson. In the caption, Beyonce's mother wrote, “This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age” with a red heart.

The video has gone viral and Beyonce’s fan cannot stop drooling over the young girl. DJ Spinderella commented, “She is getting it” with a laughing face emoticon. Rachel Cargle wrote, “The way she looked around to VERIFY that no one was on her level then went back to work. BABYYYYY! This is Beys child!” Angela Rye commented, “I love her!!! This is so cute.” Holly Robinson Peete too said, “Love this”.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and several fire emoticons. A fan wrote, “Wow! She’s such a talented and beautiful little girl!” Another one wrote, “So happy they allow her to be a Kid gone baby get it” with a pair of red hearts. A netizen commented, “Who Runs The World…. BLUE” with a laughing emoji. Another netizen wrote, “She’s her aunties twin dance partner. That’s for sure” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Blue, who is nine-years-old, is the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay-Z. The couple dated for several years before getting married in April 2008. Beyonce and Jay-Z are blessed with twins who were born at a Medical centre in California. The singer wrote about her pregnancy and its aftermath in the September 2018 issue of Vogue. On the work front, alongside being a singer, Beyonce has appeared in films such as Fade to Black, The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, Obsessed, Epic, The Lion King and many more.

Image Source: Beyonce's Instagram

