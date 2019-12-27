BFFs Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Share Tricks To Make Vodka Martinis; Watch Video

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson, are shelling some major BFF goals in their recent video. Reports say that Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow were invited over to film the debut episode of Goop Your Bar Cart series and fans got a glimpse of their hilarious morning date. Kate Hudson revealed that she had never had vodka that early in the morning. She shared some funny anecdotes shortly before her big brother Oliver Hudson crashed the party. Kate and Gwyneth’s fun video was released on December 26 and has seen many comments pouring from fans across the globe.

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow take over the kitchen

The video began with Gwyneth Paltrow, joking in a southern accent, saying that nothing like some warm nuts can make the holiday time better. While Gwyneth popped a tray of chestnuts into the oven, the Raising Helen actor said that she loved nuts. The duo has been friends for years, and the clip gives a glimpse of their fun banter. Kate Hudson also said that she has been watching Gwyneth cook for years and the latter has been great at it.

Gwyneth, who is the author of several cookbooks including 2011’s My Father’s Daughter and 2019’s The Clean Plate, used Kate’s recently launched King St. Vodka for the cocktails. "If you are a health-conscious person, you will not drink every day, I don't drink every day at all", said Kate, to which Gwyneth hilariously revealed that sometimes a wine glass a day was okay to her. Watch their video here.

