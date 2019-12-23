Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted With Ex Husband Chris Martin & His Girlfriend On Family Outing

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are the ones to look up to when it comes to redefining the rules when it comes to a broken marriage and current relationships. Both stars come together to spend some quality time together with their new lovers. To follow up the tradition, the ex-couple was snapped spending some quality time in Aspen along with Dakota Johnson. The Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes of Aspen, Colorado, along with Chris and his girlfriend, Dakota. Read more to know about the vacation they spent together in the hills.

Gwyneth Paltrow spotted with her ex-husband, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow was completely prepared for her good skiing expedition as she was suited up in a proper skiing gear with a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing. Martin was dressed in a very similar way in a black insulated puffer jacket and a black pair of ski pants, while her girlfriend owned an oversized sweater underneath a black woollen overcoat. The Shakespeare in Love actor also enjoyed the vacation with her husband, Brad Falchuk and daughter Apple. The two were spotted in the city who also visited Paltrow’s Goop store to shop for a few things. For the winter outing, Paltrow decided to go for a warm fur jacket paired with a black turtleneck along with some matching trousers. There have been no hard feelings between the two since they decided to call quits in the year 2014 but they have been spotted together which just shows how easily can people maintain a friendly relationship with exes if they wanted to.

