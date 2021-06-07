Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Starring Kartik Aaryan To Resume Shooting In Mumbai Soon

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are in talks to wrap up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's shooting in Mumbai soon. The second instalment of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. In this horror-comedy, Tabu is reportedly going to play a similar role to the previous film's possessed, Vidya Balan. The shooting had started in three different locations but had to be halted for long durations in the past.

The first part of the schedule that was to be shot in Lucknow was left incomplete after the pandemic grew serious. Later, when the shoot resumed in Manali and Mumbai, again owing to the pandemic, shoot had to be halted. Now as Mumbai is slowly undergoing unlock, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been meeting to come up with a shooting schedule to finish the entire remaining segment of the shoot.

Anes Bazmee told Pinkvilla that now that they have been granted shooting permits, they will be coming with plans within this week to complete the shooting in Mumbai itself. But he added that the cast and crew might have to go to Lucknow to complete some portions due to continuity.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa cast

The film will see a fresh pairing between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and is touted to be a proper horror-comedy, unlike its predecessor which was not as comical and had more serious tones.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of Kiara Advani's movies that are in the pipeline and waiting to release. Among others are Shershah with Sidharth Malhotra and Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. One of the latest Kiara Advani's movies that did release was Indoo Ki Jawani on Netflix.

The cast had met in March to shoot and had also shared a picture with masks and bubbles! Look at this BTS picture of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa cast here:

Kartik Aaryan also has his upcoming film Dhamaka that is yet to be released. Other actors that also feature in the film are Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced under T-series and Cine1 Studios.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM

