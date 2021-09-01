Bhoot Police's ‘Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai’ Song Teaser Sees Arjun-Yami's Crackling Chemistry

The makers of the upcoming film, Bhoot Police released a teaser for the film’s all-new song on Wednesday. The latest song is a slow number and it is titled Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai. The Arjun Kapoor starrer will be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

All-new 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai' teaser

The teaser of the new song features actors Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The teaser gave fans a sneak-peek into the romantic number, which will be released soon. The song has been sung by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal. Sachin and Jigar have composed the song, whose lyrics have been penned down by Priya Saraiya.

Watch teaser of 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai' here

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the teaser of his upcoming song. He referred to Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai as the ‘most romantic song of the season’ and invited his fans and followers to fall in love all over again. “Come, fall in love again with the biggest romantic song of the season. Check out this teaser starring @yamigautam and I. Stay tuned for #MujhePyaarPyaarHai,” he wrote.

Most recently, the makers of the film released the foot-tapping number, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. The song featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. It also saw Saif Ali Khan with a skull in his hand. The actors set the stage ablaze with their moves, which had been choreographed by Remo D'Souza. The song was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Listen to 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' here

More about Bhoot Police

The upcoming film will see Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez take on important roles. It will mark the first time Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share the screen space and the two will take on roles of ghostbusters in the film. Saif Ali Khan will play Vibhooti, who is a ghostbuster only to con people. However, Arjun Kapoor, who plays Chiraunji, takes his profession more seriously. The horror-comedy was meant to release theatrically, but will now be released on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

(Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor-Instagram)