Bhumi Pednekar Feels It's Time To 'step Out To Work'; Says 'we Need To Strengthen Economy'

The Indian film industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy amid the pandemic and recently, actor Bhumi Pednekar opined that the time has come to ‘step out to work’. In an interview with a leading news daily, Bhumi Pednekar remarked that she understands the fear of contracting the virus, however, if experts feel it’s time to go back to work, then it is time. Bhumi Pednekar added that people should put as much money as they could to strengthen the economy of the country, which has hit an all-time low due to the lockdown imposed.

Furthermore, Bhumi Pednekar stated that as human beings, change is inevitable and we adapt to changes frequently. The actor added that soon the world will get used to the ‘new normal’ and people will scream in unison: ‘We’ll figure it out’. Bhumi Pednekar also addressed the changes the film industry has witnessed amid the crisis and shared her thoughts about the current trend of films being released on OTT platforms due to the closure of theatres. Explaining her views, the actor revealed that OTT releases had been happening even before the pandemic, however, in the west, it happened frequently. Bhumi Pednekar added that India will soon see the change.

Coronavirus situation in India:

With more than 7,69,000 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Delhi remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 1,09,000 cases. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 21,100 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing Aurangzeb in the film, while Ranveer Singh will essay Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. Reportedly, Takht follows the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently shooting for Durgavati, which is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer. Directed by G. Ashok, the film is a remake of the director’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

