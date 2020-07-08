Mouni Roy On Her Stay In The UAE During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'Dying To Come Back To India'

Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently staying in Abu Dhabi at her best friend's home, recently said that she is missing her mom and dying to come back to India. In an interview with a leading news portal, actor Mouni Roy opened up about her stay in Abu Dhabi and shared what she was doing during the lockdown. Mouni Roy also gave an insight into her plans to coming back to India.

Mouni Roy's lockdown diaries

Mouni Roy asserted that she is happy to spend quality time with her childhood buddy. However, she is missing her mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). Mouni further added that she has not finalised a return date yet.

Sharing the details of her lockdown diaries, the Naagin actor said that though she has been in the UAE for so long, she has not ventured out at all. Elaborating about the same, she mentioned that her friend’s family, including her parents and two kids, stay with them and she does not want to take any risk as far as their health is concerned. Because of that she preferred staying at home. Mouni has stepped out only a couple of times to buy groceries.

When asked how she spends her time, the Gold actor revealed that she is learning to cook from her mother, and have asked for traditional Bengali recipes. Further, Mouni said that there was a time when she hated to enter the kitchen, but now, she is an expert cook. She has learned to make Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. She has also taken to baking and made marble cake and banana bread.

Talking further, the Made In China actor said she has enrolled in an online Bhagwat Gita classes, which are conducted by her friend. Mouni, who read the Gita multiple times as a child, but could not grasp its meaning back then, is glad to take it up again. Mouni said that this is the best time to do some self-introspection. The 34-year-old actor concluded saying that she is hoping to continue on this path and not get carried away, once things get back to normal.

