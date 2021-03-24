Bhumi Pednekar's Performance To Iconic Hindi Songs With Her Mom Is All Things Cute: Watch

On the occasion of her brother's birthday, Bhumi Pednekar's family went out on a dinner date to spend some we-time with each other and jamming to live music yesterday. On Tuesday, the Durgamati actor took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a peek into her "#FamJam" by posting some adorable photos and videos with sister Samiksha Pednekar and mother Sumitra Pednekar. In the streak of videos shared by her, the Pednekar trio shelled out major family goals as they jammed to multiple evergreen Bollywood songs, along with giving a heart-warming performance to the same.

Bhumi Pednekar shakes a leg to classic Bollywood songs with her family

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is extremely close to her mother Sumitra Pednekar & sister Samiksha Pednekar and her Instagram handle is proof. The 31-year-old often shares glimpses of her quality time with her family on her social media handles, leaving ardent fans gushing over them. Similarly, Bhumi recently shared some cutesy moments from her family gathering yesterday on her Instagram Stories.

On March 23, 2021, Bhumi, along with her beloved sister and her mother attended her brother's birthday bash, wherein the Pednekar trio not only jammed to live music by singer Rattan Deep Singh but also shook a leg to some evergreen Bollywood songs that have achieved a cult status over the years. In the videos posted by her on her Instagram Stories, sister-duo Bhumi and Samiksha could be seen having the time of their life with their mother as they danced to Bombay Vikings' Vo Chali Vo Chali song and the iconic track Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara from 1958's film Solva Saal.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Stories below:

For the birthday bash, while Bhumi Pednekar rocked a nude ankle-length dress with ruffled sleeves and polka-dot details paired with statement gold earrings, her sister sported embroidered mint-green Salvar Kameez with a matching dupatta and chunky oxidized earrings. On the other hand, their mother Sumira looked nothing less than gorgeous in a black & white printed top with button details over black pants and strappy heels. Sharing their selfies on Instagram, Bhumi captioned them, "#Pednekargirls".

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos with her family below:

Promo Image Souce: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram