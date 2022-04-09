Bill Maher Speaks Up For Comedians After Will Smith's Oscar Slap; 'War On Jokes Must End'

HBO’s Real Time saw comedian Bill Maher giving an analysis of the infamous Oscars 2022 altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Calling the segment 'Explaining jokes to idiots', Maher claimed he'll break down the jokes for the 'humour-impaired' people. He said that he's going to 'defend his tribe' as comedians are being constantly attacked lately.

He further mentioned, "This war on jokes must end." Coming to the infamous “G.I. Jane” joke Chris Rock made on Jada Pinkett Smith, Bill said it, "wasn’t an alopecia joke, any more than the chicken crossing the road is about bird flu.”

Bill Maher speaks up for comedian after Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscar feud

He cited another joke that transpired during Oscars 2022, where Timothée Chalamet's leg was pulled for looking a little 'run down', as cameras then pointed to J.K. Simmons in the audience. According to Deadline, Maher said, "That’s where it ended," and continued, "It’s called being a good sport. Let the common people take the piss out of you for one minute.”

He then out to the “G.I. Jane” joke moment, where Will Smith was seen laughing and linked it to the 'cancel culture'. Maher added, “He hasn’t found out yet that his original general reaction was wrong, and that he should conform ot a different view.”

Maher further detailed how 'woke hecklers' and 'intolerance of Gen Z' are killing comedy, mentioning how Kevin Hart faced flack at the Oscars for a joke. "From Dave Chappelle through Sarah Silverman and Roseanne, all comedians are a little crazy," he said and continued, "And you need crazy on that wall.”

Shedding light on the 'tasteless humour' people seem to enjoy nowadays, Bill said, "Soon there will be nothing to joke about but airline food and Starbucks getting your name wrong.”

Will Smith banned by Academy from Oscars for 10 years

After much deliberation, the Academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars and its other events for the next 10 years. According to People, the board's statement read," For a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

