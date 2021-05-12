Billie Eilish Discloses Her True Inspiration For Going Completely Blonde

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans on March 17, 2021, with a brand new hair makeover. The singer who changes her hair colour quite often used to rock a dark hair colour before she switched to buttery blonde. Recently, she made a surprise appearance on The Ellen Show to not only reveal some details about her upcoming album but also the real inspiration for choosing her new look.

Billie Eilish reveals her true inspiration for going blonde

On the show, Ellen Degeneres asked Billie what made her choose that particular hair colour, to which Billie told Ellen she was inspired by a fan's art. "I've been wanting blonde for a while. I don't know what came over me", she stated. She then dove into the details saying, "I saw a fan edit when I had green hair... and I was like, "Oh It's so sick, I want it".

She added that she did not think that she would go ahead with the idea, calling it a "dream". "I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all up if I tried. But I did it!", she exclaimed. The host then went on to ask Billie about her transition period from dark locks to completely blonde.

"It's very hard", Billie told Ellen. "It took about six weeks. It was a lot because... we started in January. January 16 was the first day. Then it was like two weeks of nothing and healing, letting my hair kind of take it in and digest and recover. Then again and two more weeks and then again and then a week... took a long time", she explained the cycle.

Billie also spoke about her newest album. Ellen Degeneres asked the singer about the new things that are going to be introduced in the album. "Everything's new, Ellen", Billie exclaimed. She added, "It's a whole new era. I'm so excited, I can't tell you. It's the most proud I've ever been of anything I've created and I really can't wait for the world to hear it".

Billie announced her new album on April 26, 2021, when she gave a glimpse into one of the album's songs with a short video. The next day she revealed the album's cover with the title Happier Than Ever. The entire album is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021.

IMAGE: Billie Eilish's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.