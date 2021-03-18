Billie Eilish Has Ditched Her Green Hair And Fans Cannot Stop Raving About This New Look

Billie Eilish has ditched her green and black locks. The Bad Guy singer has debuted a brand-new hair colour on Instagram. Billie Eilish’s new hair is getting immense love from her fans. Her hair colour change comes days after her big win at the Grammys 2021.

Billie Eilish’s hair colour change dazzles fans

Billie Eilish recently made headlines by adding a few more Grammy trophies to her award collection. But now, her’s latest Instagram post is causing chaos among her fans, as Eilish has said goodbye to her trademark green hair.

Billie Eilish’s hair colour is blonde now. Her latest Instagram post confirms the same. Along with this picture of her brand-new look, Eilish wrote, “pinch me”. Take a look at Billie Eilish’s latest hair look picture here.

As mentioned earlier, Billie Eilish’s fans could not help but fawn over her new blonde look. One fan commented, “OH MY GOD”. Another fan wrote, “I’m in love this is amazing. She can honestly rock any colour or any hair cut”. One fan even called Billie Eilish an “angel” in the comment section of this post. Take a look at all of these comments on Billie Eilish’s Instagram post here.

Billie Eilish wins big at Grammys 2021

Billie Eilish won in two categories at the Grammys 2021. Her latest album, Everything I wanted was nominated in three categories, namely, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance of the year. Out of these three, she won the Record of the year award for Everything I wanted.

Billie Eilish was also nominated in the Song Written for Visual Media category for her song No Time to Die for the new James Bond film. Eilish won the award along with her brother and producer Finneas O’ Connell. Billie Eilish even took to Instagram and posted a picture posing with her Grammy trophies on the red carpet.

While accepting the Record of the Year award, Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech was no less than an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow nominee in the category. In her speech, Eilish said that she finds it “embarrassing” to accept the award since she knew Megan “deserved” it. Billie continued and said that Meghan has had an “untoppable” year and called her “beautiful and talented”. Billie Eilish concluded the speech by dedicating the award to the Savage singer.

Billie Eilish wins the Record of The Year award and gives major props to Megan Thee Stallion... respect â¤ï¸ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9XZXhWnVQS — WISEGUY (@itswiseguyy) March 15, 2021

