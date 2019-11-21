Billie Eilish's New Children Merchandise Line Screams Leisure For Kids

Billie Eilish who celebrated her Grammys nomination recently launched a kids merchandise line from her brand Blohsh. Billie posted about this merchandise line on her Instagram account. Read on to know more about this new clothing line.

Billie Eilish launches kids clothing line

Billie Eilish who is considered as a teen icon by many of her fans is no less than a fashion sensation. Billie Eilish recently became the youngest nominated Grammys artist and has been nominated for multiple categories this year for Grammys 2020. Billie Eilish who owns a merchandise line for her fans has now started a kids merchandise line as well.

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to make the announcement about new venture. Billie made a post about the clothing line by calling it Billie Eilish kids on November 18. This new kids line includes some signature merchandise line items like sweatshirts, t-shirts, and beanies. The line ranges from $20 to $60. Billie Eilish made the announcement about the kids clothing by posting a video on Instagram. In the video, little kids can be seen climbing on Eilish while sporting the new merchandises. Check out the video here.

Billie Eilish’s has entered in six Grammys categories this year just at the age of 17. Notably, best new artist, best new record, best album, and song of the year fields. The Bad Guy singer is set to compete with R&B and rap star Lizzo in these categories. Billie Eilish who is currently a dream collaboration for many artists has also bagged two nominations in pop categories. Billie Eilish has been nominated for best pop solo performance for Bad Guy and also best pop vocal album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

