Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

The Jonas Brothers’ Sucker was among the highlights of the nominations of the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards that will be held in January. The track featuring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, has been nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category of the awards. Nick Jonas expressed his excitement about being nominated for the awards. As soon as the nominations were announced, Nick took to Twitter and wrote, “We’re Grammy nominated!!!!"
We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019
Sucker was a reunion of the Jonas Brothers professionally, their first single after a period of six years. The song was unveiled in March and is the only professional collaboration between Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and also Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner. Earlier, the track had also won at the MTV Video Music Awards. It won the Video of The Year and Best Pop Video. The song had turned to be a chartbuster, taking the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 and the US Hot Digital Songs charts. The video has received 232 million views on YouTube.
Meanwhile, new artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominated the nominations. Lizzo's Cuz I Love You scored eight nominations, Billie Eilish's Bad Guy was nominated in the top four categories and along with Lil Nas X's 7, got six nominations each. Old Town Road, Truth Hurts, Bad Guy, 7 Rings and Post Malone and Sunflower, Hard Place, Hey, Ma and Talk are in contention for the Record of the Year.
Taylor Swift got three nominations, with Lover making it for the Song of the Year but missing out for the Album of the Year. Beyonce, despite missing out on the top 4 categories got four nominations. Her documentary Homecoming and her work for The Lion King got her on the nomination charts. Ariana Grande also received nominations in 5 categories. The 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards are set to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26.
Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Bon Iver - Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower
Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Beyoncé - Spirit
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down
Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita
Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover
Andrea Bocelli - Sì
Michael Bublé - Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand - Walls
Rap
Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy
YBN Cordae - Bad Idea [ft. Chance the Rapper]
Rick Ross - Gold Roses [ft. Drake]
21 Savage - A Lot [ft. J. Cole]
Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
DaBaby - Suge
J. Cole - Middle Child
DaBaby - Suge
Dreamville - Down Bad [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]
Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
Offset - Clout [ft. Cardi B]
DJ Khaled - Higher [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
Lil Baby and Gunna - Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X - Panini
Mustard - Ballin [ft. Roddy Ricch]
Young Thug - The London [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]
Rock
Bones UK - Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse - Woman
Rival Sons - Too Bad
Candlemass - Astorolus - The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi] Death Angel - Humanicide
I Prevail - Bow Down
Killswitch Engage - Unleashed
Tool - 7empest
Tool - Fear Inoculum
The 1975 - Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard - History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Bring Me the Horizon - amo
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
The Cranberries - In the End
I Prevail - Trauma
Rival Sons - Feral Roots
Big Thief - U.F.O.F.
James Blake - Assume Form
Bon Iver - i,i
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke - Anima
R&B
Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
Bj the Chicago Kid - Time Today
India.Arie- Steady Love
Lizzo - Jerome
Lucky Daye - Real Games
PJ Morton - Built for Love [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]
H.E.R. - Could’ve Been [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Emily King - Look At Me Now
Chris Brown - No Guidance [ft. Drake]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
PJ Morton - Say So [ft. JoJo]
Steve Lacy - Apollo XXI
Liz - Cuz I Love You
Georgia Anne Muldrow - Overload
Nao - Saturn
Jessie Reyez - Being Human in Public
BJ the Chicago Kid - 1123
Lucy Daye - Painted
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
PJ Morton - Paul
Anderson .Paak - Ventura
Latin
Bad Bunny - X 100Pre
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - Oasis
Flor De Toloache - Indestructible
iLe - Almadura
Rosalía - El Mal Querer
Dance
Bonobo - Linked
The Chemical Brothers - Got to Keep On
Medusa - Piece of Your Heart [ft. Goodboys]
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Underwater
Skrillex and Boys Noize - Midnight Hour [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
Apparat - LP5
The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
Flume - Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace
Tyco - Weather
Comedy
Jim Gaffigan - Quality Time
Ellen DeGeneres - Relatable
Aziz Ansari - Right Now
Trevor Noah - Son of Patricia
Dave Chapelle - Sticks and Stones
Spoken Word
Various Artists - Beastie Boys Book
Michelle Obama - Becoming
Eric Alexandrakis - I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor
John Waters - Mr. Know-It-All
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Remix
Madonna - I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Miley Cyrus - Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)
Jorja Smith - The One (High Contrast Remix)
Mild Minds - Swim (Ford. Remix)
Maria Davidson - Work It (Soulwax Remix)
Music for Visual Media
Various Artists - The Lion King: The Songs
Various Artists - Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Various Artists - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Alan Silvestri - Avengers: Endgame
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl
Ramin Djawadi - Game of Thrones: Season 8
Hans Zimmer - The Lion King
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Chris Stapleton - The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy
Dolly Parton and Linda Perry - Girl in the Movies
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)
Beyoncé - Spirit
Thom Yorke - Suspirium
Packaging
Voces Del Bullerengue - Anónimas & Resilientes
Chris Cornell - Chris Cornell
The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Hold That Tiger
Bon Iver - i,i
Intellexual - Intellexual
Thom Yorke - Anima
David Gray - Gold in Brass Age
John Coltrane - 1963: New Directions
Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker - The Radio Recordings 1939-1945
Various Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions - Judy Cantor-Navas
The Gospel According to Malaco - Robert Maravich
Pedal Steel + Four Corners - Brendan Greaves
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection - Jeff Place
Stay ’68: A Memphis Story - Steve Greenberg
Producer
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Music Video/Film
The Chemical Brothers - We’ve Got to Try
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
FKA Twigs - Cellophane
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Official Movie)
Tove Lo - Glad He’s Gone
Beyoncé - Homecoming
David Crosby - Remember My Name
Miles Davis - Birth of the Cool
Various Artists - Shangri-La
Thom Yorke - Anima
