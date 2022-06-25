Billie Eilish Opposes US Abortion Ruling At Glastonbury; 'It's A Dark Day For Women'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish always manages to grab the headlines. Earlier, she was in the headlines for becoming the youngest artist to headline Coachella 2022, and now, for her controversial remarks on the Roe vs. Wade ruling. The 20-year-old singer recently raised her voice against the US Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.

Billie Eilish protests against US' abortion ruling

Billie Eilish is among those prominent personalities who never refrains from voicing her opinion on various sensitive matters. Yet again, the much-loved singer protested against the US Supreme Court's decision that resulted in many states banning abortion rights. As per the reports of BBC, Eilish in her statement at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage said, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US." She further continued, "I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer." The I love you singer even sang the song, Your Power, which is all about older men abusing others.

Further, Eilish indirectly hinted at how the netizens have gone crazy over Johnny Depp's case and are distracted from real hardcore issues. She said, "The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade."

For the unversed, on Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the women’s constitutional right to abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. To note, Eilish was not the only performer at Glastonbury to protest the decision. Earlier, indie-folk star Phoebe Bridgers also raised her voice against the matter during her performance on the John Peel stage.

More about Roe vs. Wade

Roe v. Wade is a constitutional right to abortion that came into force in 1973 and allows any woman to undergo abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy in the United States. However, the US Supreme court in its latest verdict overturned Roe v. Wade.

Billie Eilish confesses using a body double at Coachella 2022

Earlier, in an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Billie Eilish opened up about using a body double for a part of her performance at the Coachella 2022. In her statement, the Bored singer stated:

"The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks."

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish