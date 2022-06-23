Billie Eilish Spills Beans About Using Body Double At Coachella 2022; 'Nobody Ever Knew'

Billie Eilish created history by becoming the youngest artist to headline Coachella 2022 and created a frenzy among all music lovers as she set the stage on fire with her iconic performance. While recalling her performance at the event, Billie Eilish recently dropped a shocking piece of revelation that left her fans stunned. She confessed to using a body double at the Coachella 2022 and mentioned how nice it was to be able to do it.

Billie Eilish confesses using a body double at Coachella 2022

During an interaction with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Billie Eilish opened up about using a body double for a part of her performance at the Coachella 2022. Narrating the instance, she revealed that at the beginning of Coachella, she had one of the dancers as her body double whom she dressed up with a black wig with buns and gave her a mask and sunglasses. She even gave her shoes and socks to her.

"The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show," recalled Eilish. "I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks."

Adding to it, Eilish also mentioned how she put her body double at the back of the stage and everyone thought it was her. She revealed that nobody could recognize that it was not her but her body double. She said-

"I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me," she continued. "And nobody ever knew it wasn't me, literally nobody knew. And while she's up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses."

At Coachella 2022, Billie Eilish performed 25 songs, which included - Bury a Friend, I Didn’t Change My Number, NDA, Therefore I Am, My Strange Addiction, idontwannabeyouanymore, Lovely, You Should See Me in a Crown, Billie Bossa Nova, GOLDWING, Halley’s Comet Oxytocin, Ilomilo, and I Love You among others.

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish