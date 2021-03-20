Billie Eilish To Priyanka Chopra; Celebs Who Made Headlines On Social Media This Week

Many Bollywood celebrities made headlines this week with their Instagram posts. From Billie Eilish changing her hair colour to Khloe Kardashian flaunting her ring, netizens reacted to several such posts. Here are the top 10 social media posts of this week that made headlines.

1. Billie Eilish changing her neon green hair

Billie Eilish's neon green hair is quite famous. She recently took to her social media to share a picture where she went all blonde with her hair. Her fans flooded her comment section as they were shaken by her change. In the picture, Billie looked away from the camera and wore a black shirt with a pearl choker. Take a look at Billie Eilish's Instagram post.

2. Kristen Bell welcomes a new puppy

Kristen is already a dog mother with her pet dog Frank. She recently shared a post of welcoming a new puppy at her place. She wrote, "Meet Whiskey! Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway" She mentioned that Frank and Whiskey now share her lap. She added that no truck will stop him and welcomed him to her family.

3. Priyanka Chopra shares a video

Nick Jonas' This is Heaven was recently released. His wife actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her 'enjoying heaven'. In the video, she is seen enjoying a pizza all by herself. She played Jonas' song This Is Heaven in the background. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post here.

4. Hailey Bieber is an all-foil dress

Hailey Bieber launched her new Youtube channel and announced the same on her Instagram. Netizens couldn't stop talking about the same when she shared a picture of herself dressed in an all-foil dressed. She also made a choker out of the silver foil. She shared a video of her BTS while shooting her intro to her Youtube video.

5. Khloe Kardashian flaunts an engagement ring

Khloe shared a picture of herself promoting her clothing brand Good American’s bikini line. In the video, she held a drink in her hand. Netizens noticed her having a huge diamond ring in her left hand. They asked her if she got engaged to Tristan Thompson. Here is the picture of Khloe with her diamond ring.

6. Kim Kardashian shows off her dazzling teeth grills

Keeping up with The Kardashian's star shared a closeup of her teeth grills on her Instagram. She shared that she got new opal birthstone grills made for herself. They were designed by jewellery designer Gabby Elan who also shared a video of Kim. Take a look at Kim's new teeth grill.

7. Taylor Swift shares a few pictures from Grammys having a 'Marvelous time'

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram to shares some BTS pictures from Grammys 2021. In the pictures, she was seen with Aaron Dessner as they posed with their masks on. She also shared a picture with her Folklore collaborators Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk and Jonathan flaunting their Grammys on the red carpet. Take a look at Taylor Swift's Instagram post here.

8. Matthew McConaughey launches his Youtube channel

Actor Matthew McConaughey recently launched his Youtube channel. He shared a video of himself on his Twitter handle informing his fans what he would be posting on his channel. He mentioned that he would rap, share food videos and maybe even share his work on his channel. He asked them to, "subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up.."

9. Goldie Hawn shared a cute note for husband Kurt

Goldie Hawn shared an old video of herself along with her husband Kurt Russell from an award function, She wished him on his birthday and wrote, "What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!" She mentioned that she cannot imagine her life without him.

10. January Jones takes outfit suggestions from her fans

January shared a video of herself dressed in black pants and a brown leather jacket. In the caption, she said that she was out of practice when it came to choosing clothes. She wrote, "Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient?? " She also asked them if the outfit looks like a date night outfit or something that one could wear on a target run.