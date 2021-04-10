Billie Eilish's Brother Speaks On Singer's Hair Transformation, Hints At New Album

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish recently switched up her hair colour from the signature green locks to completely blonde. She posted the picture of her brand new hair colour on her Instagram account on March 17, 2021, without giving a reason to fans but adding a simple message of astonishment, writing, "Pinch me" in the caption. Recently, TMZ caught up with her brother Finneas O'Connell to get the details that fans have been waiting for.

The music producer and songwriter was spotted at a cafe in Los Angeles and was questioned about the major hair transformation and why it was important for the fans. "The green roots was such a recognisable thing and then whenever there's a point of change people just get really excited and fixated on it", he replied. He went on to appreciate his sister's new hair colour calling it "deserving".

"I feel like hair is like the easiest way to feel like your evolving as a person... You feel like you're growing up a little bit", he elaborated. He also accepted the new hair may signify the new era of Billie Eilish. Eilish's new hair took over 6 weeks to be completely transformed into the perfect look. Finneas explained that Eilish wanted to take the healthy route to colour her hair.

When the reporter hinted at a potential new Billie Eilish album, Finneas O'Connell replied, "I can't confirm or deny it. I'm really excited for people to hear what we've been working on." Billie Eilish won two Grammys including Record of The Year for Everything I Wanted. Finneas O'Connell has aided the 19-year-old singer is writing and producing many of the songs.

Finneas O'Connell talks about Billie Eilish's new hair transformation

Billie Eilish's hair transformations over the years

Throughout 2018, fans saw Billie Eilish rocking silvery hair, before switching to a shade of bluish-grey. Soon after that, she kept her green roots and black tips for two whole years marking an unforgettable era for fans. This had become a signature look for the artist. She kept the phase for two whole years before she turned completely blonde recently.

(Promo Image Source: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Instagram)