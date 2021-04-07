Billionaire Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'bliss' On The Beach In Beige Bikini; See Picture

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a “bliss”-ful time on the beach. The KKW Beauty founder has been spamming her fans with plenty of pictures from her vacation with her kids. A new vacation comes hours after it was announced that Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire and has joined the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, filmmaker Tyler Perry, and a few others.

Kim Kardashian rocks beige bikini in new vacay pics

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebs on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoys 213 million followers on social media. No wonder, Kim Kardashian’s social media posts and tweets go viral in no time. For the past few days, the KKW Beauty founder has been posting pictures from her vacation with her four kids.

In her latest Instagram post, Kim Kardashian is rocking a beige bikini. In the first picture of this post, Kim is splashing some water at the camera, while in the second picture she is looking up and is all smiles. Along with the post, Kim Kardashian added the word, “bliss” in the caption. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post below.

Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire

Kim Kardashian’s photos from this vacay come hours after Forbes announced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now a billionaire. According to the media portal’s report, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is now $1 billion which was $780 million last October. The major contributors to Kim Kardashian’s net worth are her two brands, namely KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian started her cosmetic brand back in 2017. The cosmetic brand was launched after her stepsister Kylie Jenner’s lip-kit company became the talk of the town. Just like Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty does not invest in advertising and relies completely on Kim Kardashian’s social media influence. After the success of KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian launched a shapewear brand SKIMS in 2019.

SKIMS also capitalised on Kim’s social media influence and became a successful venture. Just as the pandemic hit and the WFH culture gained popularity, Kim Kardashian launched a SKIMS loungewear line and the line added more value to the brand. Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club along with her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, filmmaker Tyler Perry, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, etc.

Image Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram