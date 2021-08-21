'Birds Of Prey' Spinoff Movie In Works; Jurnee Smollett To Team Up With Misha Green

Attention DC Fans, a Birds of Prey spin-off is in the works! According to a report by THR, the DC Extended Universe is seemingly ready to bring some of the most beloved heroes back to the big screen and we're just as excited as you. Here's all you need to know about the project so far:

Birds of Prey spinoff in the works?

According to the aforementioned report, a Birds of Prey spinoff is in the works. Lovecraft Country showrunner, Misha Green is reportedly slated to write the film for HBO Max while Jurnee Smollett will reprise her role as Dinah Lance aka Black Canary. The spin-off film will reportedly focus on Black Canary.

It's worth noting that Green has worked with Smollet on HBO's successful Lovecraft Country, where the latter plays a lead role. The Birds of Prey spinoff project, which is currently in early development at HBO Max, is a spinoff from Warner Bros' 2020 DC movie Birds of Prey which featured characters Harley Quinn, the Huntress, and Cassandra Cain.

Another member returning to the film will be Sur Kroll, who produced Birds of Prey. Kroll is all set to produce Canary. While Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), also known as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, did not make a lot of money at the box office, the film received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

While the project is seemingly in the works, the plot details are still being kept under wraps. Although we don't know which Black Canary storyline the writers plan to go with, we do know that Canary is one of DC’s long-standing characters, having been created in the late 1940s. It is also interesting to note that since the 1960s, Canary has been associated mostly with Green Arrow.

DC has a number of projects in the works for the future including a Flash film, which will also see Ben Affleck return as Batman along with Michael Keaton reprising his role for the same role from his earlier films. Other DC character movies such as Batgirl and Blue Beetle, which focuses on a Black Superman are also in the works. Misha Green also has a number of other projects coming up, thanks to the success of her HBO show Lovecraft Country. Green will also write for the film, The Mother, an action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. She will also write and direct a Tomb Raider film where she will make her feature directorial debut.

(IMAGE - AP/SHUTTERSTOCK)