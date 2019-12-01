'Birds Of Prey', 'The Suicide Squad' Sequel Expected To Be R-rated, Claim Reports

DC has had made a few movies that may have worked averagely at the box office, among which is 2016’s Suicide Squad. The sequel of the movie is slated to release in 2021. Now as per new reports, the film may receive an R rating. The film cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the first film.

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad 2 to be R rated?

After Suicide Squad debuted at the box office and was received with mixed reactions, Warner Bros. and DC opted for a new movie with the supervillain team. They enlisted James Gunn to direct the next film. Currently, very little is known about this movie apart from its cast. Now, various reports have surfaced predicting the film to be R-rated.

As per rumours, the director is expected to deliver a fresh take on the Suicide Squad in the upcoming movie. The film will be released in theatres on August 6, 2021. Now fans will have to wait and see what Gunn does with The Suicide Squad.

Apart from this, Birds of Prey is also expected to be R-rated. Though not much is known about the movie, Birds of Prey is said to revolve around Huntress, Black Canary, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who will join forces to protect Cassandra Cain when she gets her hand on a diamond which belongs to a criminal kingpin known as Black Mask.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the film features Mary Elizabeth Winstead playing the role of Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in the United States on February 7, 2020.

