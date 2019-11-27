The Debate
Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer: Audience Stoked | The Flash, Arrow, Superwomen & Others

Hollywood News

Crisis on Infinite Earth is the upcoming sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event. Trailer of the same was released. Check out fan reactions on the trailer.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Crisis on Infinite Earth

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the upcoming sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event. It features episodes of the live-action television series SupergirlBatwomanThe FlashArrow, and Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. The crossover will also include Black Lightning, along with actors reprising their roles from former THE WB/CW series Smallville and Birds of Prey. It would be a five episodes’ crossover. The trailer of the same was released and got fan excited. Check out their reactions.

Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer reactions

Poster 

Trailer

Published:
COMMENT
