Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer: Audience Stoked | The Flash, Arrow, Superwomen & Others

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the upcoming sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event. It features episodes of the live-action television series Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. The crossover will also include Black Lightning, along with actors reprising their roles from former THE WB/CW series Smallville and Birds of Prey. It would be a five episodes’ crossover. The trailer of the same was released and got fan excited. Check out their reactions.

Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer reactions

I'm sorry...but I don't how you could call yourself a DC Fan and NOT be excited by #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths. It is LITERALLY bringing decades of Live Action DC Content from Television AND Film TOGETHER for 5 Episodes of Pure Fan Pandering enjoyment. Have some fun#TheFlash #Arrow pic.twitter.com/RuuwLm5dRb — Pagey (@Pagmyst) November 24, 2019

We can't deny the fact that while @Marvel excels at cinemas, @DCComics absolutely conquers television.https://t.co/gmDeJNlsDS — Rosman Nizar (@RosmanPositivo) November 22, 2019

Get ready for the greatest performance in the history of Arrowverse. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/eSJ6LvP5Q5 — Luke (@LukeOfKrypton) November 24, 2019

Hearing Brandon speak as Superman for the first time in 13 years.. Nostalgia feels 😭 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/5J2qEQtV8v — Devin (@DevinScott64) November 24, 2019

This is incredible! I'm so hyped to see #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths - it looks spectacular! — WelshDragon Sean UK (@WelshdragonU) November 24, 2019

Absolutely Stoked!! Can't wait to see everyone in the Arrowverse come together, meet, work as a team, make new friends very excited to see them battle and learn new techniques and skills they can share between other heroes rather human, metahuman, alien, or robot 😁👈 — Megan🏳️‍🌈 (@ForGwOnly) November 22, 2019

I can't wait to see how this unfolds but also I'm sad to see whos not going to make it :( — Danielle White (@Daniell34536936) November 25, 2019

HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE HYPE #crisisonie #DCUNIVERSE — Phantom #BatmanDay (@fxhxxm) November 22, 2019

ITS HAPPENING AHHHHHH #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Meelaud Moazampour (@M_Laud) November 22, 2019

I am so conflicted whether to be excited or terrified... — Meg 🔥 (@Mystikceleste) November 24, 2019

Poster

The multiverse will never be the same. The 5-episode crossover begins Sunday, December 8 on The CW! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/sIhi92e4F2 — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) November 22, 2019

Trailer

