Birds Of Prey Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Hollywood News

Birds of Prey The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn trailer has Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Check out the fan reactions to the trailer of the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an upcoming DC superhero film. It is a follow-up and a spinoff of Suicide Squad, which had released in 2016. The movie focuses mainly on female superheroes. It stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco along with Ewan McGregor and others. The trailer of the film was released, which caught many eyes. While many find it thrilling, some thought that the trailer has only Harley Quinn. Read to know what audiences felt.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey', 'The Suicide Squad' Sequel Expected To Be R-rated, Claim Reports

Birds of Prey trailer reactions

Trailer

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' Is Kooky, Crazy And A Little Heartbreaking, Says Margot Robbie

About the film

Also Read | Margot Robbie To Play Harley Quinn In Her Upcoming Film Birds Of Prey

Directed by Cathy Yan, it is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn as she joins forces with others to save a young girl from Black Mask. It takes place after the events of Suicide Squad as Harley leaves the Joker. The movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Shares Harley Quinn Look From 'Birds Of Prey'

 

 

Published:
