Birds Of Prey Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an upcoming DC superhero film. It is a follow-up and a spinoff of Suicide Squad, which had released in 2016. The movie focuses mainly on female superheroes. It stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco along with Ewan McGregor and others. The trailer of the film was released, which caught many eyes. While many find it thrilling, some thought that the trailer has only Harley Quinn. Read to know what audiences felt.

Birds of Prey trailer reactions

The #BirdsofPreyTrailer just gave me shivers all overhttps://t.co/ihicVeFEma — marie katherine oaks (@katvonzagorski) October 3, 2019

Harley is kinda too much the focus here, especially having never been in th BOP prominently before. Still, yay for lady superhero representation and a colourful movie!! And @mcgregor_ewan #BirdsofPreyTrailer https://t.co/ei6q2wFhiw — Samuel Rillstone (@SamuelRillstone) October 1, 2019

I love the #BirdsOfPreyTrailer, you can immediately see/feel the tonal difference between this film and Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn finally has purpose and is in charge! Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask looks like it’s gonna be something special! Can’t wait!!! — Chris Officer (@MrChrisOfficer) October 1, 2019

Oh boy I’m loving the trailer for Birds of Prey. Looks so fun, dark & great. Great Cast & Margot Robbie totally rocks as Harley. Looking forward to it #BirdsOfPrey #HarleyQuinn #DC #BirdsOfPreyMovie #BirdsOfPreyTrailer #MargotRobbie — Simon Warry (@SimonWarry) October 1, 2019

The movie’s called BIRDS OF PREY. If you just saw the trailer, you’d assume it was just about Harley. I know she’s the star of the show, but why was no attempt made to introduce the other characters? I’m worried this might be a misfire. #BOP #BirdsOfPrey #BirdsOfPreyTrailer #DC https://t.co/zDhPyFaScz — BatMadMat (@BatMadMat1) October 1, 2019

Overall I liked the #BirdsofPreyTrailer, and i like Harley Quinn, but i want to get to know how they do the other #BirdsOfPrey too, and i think harley is the only one that spoke in the trailer. — Garfield (@GarfOfficial) October 1, 2019

Trailer

About the film

Directed by Cathy Yan, it is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn as she joins forces with others to save a young girl from Black Mask. It takes place after the events of Suicide Squad as Harley leaves the Joker. The movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

