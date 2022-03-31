Blac Chyna Claims She Receives 'no Support' For Her Kids; Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga React

Blac Chyna is facing backlash from her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga after she claimed to have received no financial support for raising her kids with them. Chyna, who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 5-year-old Dream with Kardashian, released a statement via social media, quipping that she had to trade off 3 of her cars for raising the kids.

She added another tweet reiterating the same sentiment, which was followed by her exes issuing clarifications. Commenting under a post shared by The Shade Room, which featured a screenshot of Chyna's tweers, Tyga claimed he pays 40k a year for their son's school and that the little one stays with him on weekends. Rob Kardashian also mentioned spending 37k a year for their daughter's school and handling all her medical expenses.

Taking to her Twitter handle recently, Chyna mentioned, "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA." This continued with a follow-up tweet stating, "Single no support child support."

As the screenshots of her tweets were posted by The Shade Room's handle, Tyga and Rob made no delay in revealing their side of the story. Tyga mentioned, "I pay 40k a year for my son's school & he lives w me mon-sat".

On the other hand, Rob Kardashian, sibling of Kim Kardashian, also refuted his ex's claims and commented, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

According to E! News, Tyga and Chyna dated for abut 3 years before parting ways in 2014, while Rob and Chyna broke up in the summer of 2017.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TYGA/ AP)