'Black Adam' Teaser: First Look Of Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming DC Film Unveiled; Watch

Black Adam is one of the most-anticipated upcoming DC movies. The DC supervillain character was supposed to be introduced along with the 2019's Shazam movie, but it was decided the two would get separate films. While fans have been waiting to watch Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock as the supervillain -- Black Adam, the filmmakers unveiled its intriguing first look during the DC FanDome.

Several cast members with their respective characters will join Johnson for the DC film. Playing heroes of the Justice Society of America are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as HawkmanPierce Brosan as Doctor Fate and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis. The film is being helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The filmmakers dropped a teaser trailer of over four minutes to unveil the first look of the upcoming film.

Black Adam trailer unveils the superpowers of the DC supervillain

The trailer began with Pierce Brosnan, who would play Doctor Fate, sharing his acting experience. Brosnan reveals he had worked with several franchises but never came across something as huge as Black Adam. Every cast member explains their characters after which Brosnan introduces Johnson, who is leading the whole charge.

Johnson revealed how Black Adam is a kind of project that comes once in a lifetime and later claimed, "I was born to play Black Adam." The Rock further revealed the makers recently began the post-production process of the film and the upcoming flick is has one of the biggest action sequences he has ever been a part of. Despite the makers are still working, Dwayne Johnson claimed he wanted to do something special for the DC FanDom, which is why they unveiled a glimpse of the opening scene of the film marking the introduction of the Black Adam. Johnson further described the film and said, "What you're gonna see here is why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

The footage gave away an intriguing look at Black Adam dressed in a cloak. It revealed the character's origin in the modern world and also highlighted Shahi's character as a freedom fighter. The teaser also gave a glimpse at the four superpowers of Black Adam. Much like Shazam, the supervillain has lighting abilities, superseded, flight and strength. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@therock