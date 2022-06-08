'Black Adam' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Takes The Avatar Of DC's New Vengeance Anti-hero

The first trailer of Black Adam has finally been revealed, which features Dwayne Johnson as a powerful DC anti-hero. The trailer sets up a tragic back story for Black Adam who is on a revenge-spree post after his son's demise in an attack. The trailer also gives glimpses of a few members of the first big-screen iteration of the Justice Society of America.

Black Adam trailer out

The makers have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam, which begins with visuals featuring snowy mountain ranges soon after which it cuts into the dulcet tones of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, asking, "What have your powers ever brought you?"

The trailer sees Black Adam covered in the liquid inside a containment unit with Fate saying, "Nothing but Heartbreak". Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, he wrote, "As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM Rage."

As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer.



This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM⚡️



Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/T065YDEcIB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2022

As per the trailer, the film is set to explore the beginnings of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment. The trailer gives a glimpse of Black Adam's rebirth with Johnson's voice revealing, "I was a slave until I died, then I was reborn a god. Expanding more on his tragic story, the clip then gives a hint on Adam's son's sacrifice in order to save his father's life. The trailer also sees some major power-packed action stunts where Dwayne Johnson could be seen fighting some spaceships.

Black Adam Release Date

Apart from the trailer, the makers have also unveiled the release date of Black Adam. As per a tweet by Warner Bros India, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 21, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

The world needed a hero, it got #BLACKADAM. Here's the Trailer for Black Adam, Only in cinemas on October 21, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/Jbbn9TjmC7 — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) June 8, 2022

Image: Twitter/@TheRock