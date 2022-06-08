'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson's DC Film's First Poster Unveiled, Trailer On THIS Date

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is all set to amaze the audience with his upcoming DC debut, Black Adam. The fans are excited to watch the actor in a superhero avatar for the first time as he will play the DC supervillain in the upcoming film. As the Red Notice star earlier gave a thrilling sneak peek at the BTS glimpse of his character from the sets of Black Adam, he recently escalated the curiosity of the fans by sharing the first poster of the film while unveiling the release date of the trailer of the film.

Black Adam poster unveiled

Dwayne Jonson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the first poster of his highly-awaited DC superhero film, Black Adam. The poster depicted the actor donning the superhero costume of which he had earlier given a glimpse through his social media handle.

It also featured the release date of the film along with a note that read "The world needed a hero it got Black Adam". Adding to it, he also wrote a caption in which he revealed that the trailer of the film was slated to release on 9 June 2022 at 6.30 p.m. in India and overseas at 6 a.m. PT.

The note read, "The world needed a hero It got Black Adam World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam drops TOMORROW. Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change." (sic)

Numerous celebrities and fans took to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post and expressed their excitement over watching the trailer of the film while many others predicted that the movie will surely be an epic one. On the other hand, many of them also dropped heart and fire emojis to express their amazement.

More about Black Adam

Black Adam is one of the highly-anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. The film will see the introduction of the DC supervillain character, which was earlier supposed to be introduced with the 2019 film Shazam. However, its makers decided to release two separate films.

Slated to release on 21 October 2022, the movie will also feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate and many others.

Image: Instagram/@therock