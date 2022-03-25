'Black Panther 2' Actor Danny Sapani Breaks Silence On Upcoming Sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Marvel Studios is all set to take its fans back to Wakanda after over three years with the forthcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is all set to arrive in theatres in November 2022. While the makers are keeping all the details about the film under wraps, Danny Sapani, who plays the role of Border Tribe leader M'Kathu, recently opened up on his return to the film and also mentioned how things have changed since the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role of King T'Challa.

Danny Sapani recently appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the upcoming series Haro on Paramount+. During the chat, the actor opened up about Black Panther 2 and being back on the sets of the Marvel Studios film. The actor revealed how the film's director and the cast have become a family and said, "You know, Ryan (Coogler) and the cast and the team at Marvel have just been amazing." "We were very lucky to have such a family atmosphere," he added. The actor further remembered Chadwick Boseman, who passed away back in 2020 due to cancer, and mentioned how things will be different without him being around.

He said, "Obviously, without Chad, it's very different. But we're gonna keep flying that flag, keep trying to tell that story because it's just an incredible story and an incredible film.

Sapani further confirmed the upcoming film will "blow everyone away." However, he somehow disagreed with his co-star Angela Bassett's comment about the sequel being better than the original film. On the other hand, the actor mentioned nobody can compare the two films and quipped how they are keeping on telling the story and honouring Boseman.

He said, "Well, I don't think you can compare the, to be honest with you. I think we're just going to keep telling the story and honouring the great man. All of the people that are involved with that project are very close. I think it makes for a great sort of company feel. So, I imagine it's going to blow everyone away in the way the first one did."

More about Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an upcoming Marvel Studios film and the sequel to the 2018 movie featuring late actor Chadwick Boseman. The upcoming movie will follow the story of Wakanda without King T'Challa. The movie will see most of the 2018 film's cast reprising their respective roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@blackpanther