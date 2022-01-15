Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Resume Filming As Letitia Wright Returns After Accident

After facing several hiccups on the shooting sets due to the COVID-19 outbreak and cast injury, the makers of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are all set to restart the production next week. Actor Letitia Wright has healed and will be back to reprise her fan-favourite character Shuri for the Marvel mega sequel.

According to Deadline, the shooting is all set to resume after nearly two months of break. Wright, who was injured in August, will be back on set in Atlanta. Sources close to the production told the International media outlet that the filming was initially slated to restart last Monday but was delayed due to several cast and crew members, who tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Wright’s agent also did not comment on the same and told The Hollywood Reporter then that, “She always intended to return but just needed to wait until she had fully recovered.”

Separately, sources also told the outlet that says, Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, negotiated a hefty raise for his return to Black Panther due to what is being described as an expanded role in the Panther mythos.

The next schedule of the Ryan Coogler-directed film will resume in Atlanta next week and will stretch for about four weeks. Last year in August, Deadline had reported that Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Production then shut down in late November after the team filmed as much as they could without Wright, while she continued to heal at her home in London. The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated ones of 2022.

During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel's release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022. Letitia plays the role of Shuri in the Black Panther franchise. She plays the role of T'Challa's sister, a 16-year-old who is known for her expertise in designing new and innovative technology. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being helmed by Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker had also directed the first installment of the franchise. He has also penned the screenplay of the movie alongside Joe Robert Cole.

IMAGE: Instagram/Mutanteorgulhosobr