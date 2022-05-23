Last Updated:

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Legacy Was Honoured On Sets

Letitia Wright, who plays the role of Shuri in Ryan Coogler's directorial Black Panther, revealed how the team paid a tribute to Chadwick Boseman on sets.

Black Panther 2

Image: Instagram/@blackpanther


After the historic success of the 2018 film Black Panther introducing the first black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team is now gearing up to replicate the magic of a similar magnitude in the second instalment of the franchise. Under development for four years now, the project is eagerly anticipated by fans as days pass by. 

In a tragic turn of events, actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role/T'Challa, died in August 2020 due to colon cancer. He left behind a profound legacy that the team of Black Panther now shoulders to take ahead in the second movie. Recently in an interview, actor Letitia Wright, who played T'Challa's sister Shuri, revealed how the late actor was honoured on the sets of the forthcoming film. 

Black Panther 2: How Chadwick Boseman was honoured on sets

In an interview with Variety at Kering’s Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, the 28-year-old actor stated that the film was 'jam packed with exciting stuff'. She added, ''It is an incredible honour for Chadwick Boseman''. She expounded on her statement by saying, ''We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise.''

The actor also revealed that the team came across several difficult situations, but tackled all those. Letitia Wright stated, ''We just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

After the death of the Marvel star, the officials affirmed that the role of Black Panther would not be recast or digitally recreated. Rather, the team plans on giving a perfect tribute to the late actor befitting his legacy. There were several rumours about Letitia Wright's character Shuri taking the mantle from her older brother in the second instalment. 

However, details about the venture are kept under wraps. Other characters such as Okoye, essayed by Danai Gurira and M'Baku, played by Winston Duke and more will be seen in the upcoming film. Black Panther 2 is set to release on November 11, 2022. 

Tags: Black Panther 2, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright
