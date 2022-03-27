'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Crew Members Announce Movie’s Wrap; Check Release Date

The makers of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have reportedly wrapped up the film's shoot. While the makers did not announce the wrap officially, its crew members and cinematographer confirmed the same via social media. The film is all set to release in November this year.

Marvel Studios is all set to take its fans back to Wakanda after over three years with the forthcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming movie is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role of King T'Challa. The makers of the film are keeping all details about its plot under wraps, but its crew members recently confirmed the movie's wrap and also how long it took to shoot.

Hairstylist Nikki Wright was the first crew member to confirm the film's wrap. Wright shared a picture on her Instagram in which she was standing on a beach. In the caption, she wrote, "Day 117 of 88 was so many things! That’s a wrap," and added the hashtag "BlackPanther." Wright's caption suggested that the film's shoot was extended as it is one of the most important films of Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase.

Costume designer Ruth Carter also confirmed the same via a social media post which she has deleted now. Cinematographer Autumn Durald took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of a drink placed before him. In the caption, he wrote, "The End," and confirmed the film's wrap.

Black Panther 2 has been under development ever since the first film came out back in 2018. As the movie was a massive hit, director Ryan Coogler did not have an easy path to replicate the magic in the sequel. Moreover, actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely death in 2020 meant the sequel and Wakanda were both left without its lead. Following the tragedy and to honour Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios decided no to recast King T'Challa and asked Coogler to alter the script and focus more on the other main characters of the film, including Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, Okoye, essayed by Danai Gurira and M'Baku, played by Winston Duke. The upcoming movie is one of the most anticipated films in 2022 and is set to release on November 11.

