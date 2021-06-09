'Black Panther 2' May Have Mexican Actor Tenoch Huerta Playing The Role Of Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero. The sequel is currently in the development stage and now a rumour suggesting a new actor and character's involvement in the project is making rounds on the internet.

Black Panther 2 cast rumoured to have Tenoch Huerta as Namor

According to The Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is planning Namor the Sub-Mariner's debut in the MCU with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character will reportedly be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. The anti-hero could be the main villain of the movie. However, no official confirmation about the same is made yet.

Tenoch Huerta is best known for his performance as Rafael Caro Quintero in Narcos: Mexico on Netflix. He portrayed Alejandro Muñoz in the Spanish series Blue Demon. The actor has also appeared in films like Déficit, Just Walking, El Infierno, Stand Clear of the Closing Doors, Mercy, The 33, Camino, Spectre, Tigers Are Not Afraid, and Bel Canto. Huerta's upcoming project includes the dystopian horror movie The Forever Purge.

Namor the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1 in 1939 and officially in Marvel Comics #1 in the same year. Created by Bill Everett, he is the son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical underwater kingdom of Atlantis. The character possesses the super-strength and aquatic powers of the homo mermanus race, along with the mutant ability to battle with other superhuman powers. Namor has been seen as an antihero, someone who is a good-natured but short-tempered superhero. He is an aggressive invader seeking revenge from the misguided surface people.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast is said to include Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman as they reprise their role of Shuri, Okoye, and Everett K. Ross, respectively. Ryan Coogler will return as the director. Plot details about the projects are still under wraps. The character of King T'Challa played by Chadwick Boseman will reportedly retire from the MCU, honouring the actor. Black Panther 2 release date is set as July 8, 2022.

