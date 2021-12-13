'Black Panther 2': #RecastTchalla Trends As Fans Debate About Late Chadwick Boseman's Role

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after his battle with colon cancer and left his fans heartbroken. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, or Black Panther 2 will soon release and fans long to see Boseman's fan-favourite on-screen character T'Challa. MCU fans have now begun a movement on Twitter and #RecastTchalla is now seen trending on the micro-blogging site.

Marvel fans wish to see T'Challa in Black Panther 2

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their wishes for T'Challa to be recast in Black Panther 2 after the unfortunate death of the original star, Chadwick Boseman. A fan mentioned that the world lost a 'wonderful man' when the actor passed away, but they didn't lose T'Challa. They wrote, "Absolutely. The world lost a wonderful man in Chadwick Boseman. It needn't lose T'Challa as well. You'll continue giving little black boys their royal hero, while also giving a chance to a talented black actor to shine." Other fans believed that the late actor's character's role should live on.

A fan wrote, "I’m all for #RecastTchalla. Chadwick was a special man to have played him. Let the role live on for the next black kings." Although several netizens wanted the character to be recast, there were also those who were against the idea and believed it would be 'disrespectful to Chadwick’s legacy'. Another wrote, "People who keep saying #RecastTchalla are so disrespectful to Chadwick’s legacy… the difference with Marvel recasting is those actors didn’t pass away!! It makes me sick people are even thinking about recasting T’challa."

Marvel Cinematic Universe VP of Development, Nate Moore appeared on The Ringer-verse Podcast and opened up about recasting the late actor's character. Femalefirst.co.uk reported that the VP mentioned T'Challa would no longer be part of the MCU, meaning that Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in the upcoming film. He revealed that he had had discussions about replacing the actor with Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, who will return to helm Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the two decided that they 'couldn't do it'. He mentioned that what the audience feels about T'Challa is linked to the work Chadwick Boseman put in onset.

