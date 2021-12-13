Last Updated:

'Black Panther 2': #RecastTchalla Trends As Fans Debate About Late Chadwick Boseman's Role

Netizens debate about the possibility of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa being recast in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as #RecastTchalla trends on Twitter.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
black panther

Image: AP


Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after his battle with colon cancer and left his fans heartbroken. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, or Black Panther 2 will soon release and fans long to see Boseman's fan-favourite on-screen character T'Challa. MCU fans have now begun a movement on Twitter and #RecastTchalla is now seen trending on the micro-blogging site.

Marvel fans wish to see T'Challa in Black Panther 2

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their wishes for T'Challa to be recast in Black Panther 2 after the unfortunate death of the original star, Chadwick Boseman. A fan mentioned that the world lost a 'wonderful man' when the actor passed away, but they didn't lose T'Challa. They wrote, "Absolutely. The world lost a wonderful man in Chadwick Boseman. It needn't lose T'Challa as well. You'll continue giving little black boys their royal hero, while also giving a chance to a talented black actor to shine." Other fans believed that the late actor's character's role should live on.

A fan wrote, "I’m all for #RecastTchalla. Chadwick was a special man to have played him. Let the role live on for the next black kings." Although several netizens wanted the character to be recast, there were also those who were against the idea and believed it would be 'disrespectful to Chadwick’s legacy'. Another wrote, "People who keep saying #RecastTchalla are so disrespectful to Chadwick’s legacy… the difference with Marvel recasting is those actors didn’t pass away!! It makes me sick people are even thinking about recasting T’challa."

READ | Chadwick Boseman honoured by wife Simone at 'Stand Up To Cancer' telethon event

Marvel Cinematic Universe VP of Development, Nate Moore appeared on The Ringer-verse Podcast and opened up about recasting the late actor's character. Femalefirst.co.uk reported that the VP mentioned T'Challa would no longer be part of the MCU, meaning that Chadwick Boseman would not be replaced in the upcoming film. He revealed that he had had discussions about replacing the actor with Ryan Coogler, the director of  Black Panther, who will return to helm Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the two decided that they 'couldn't do it'. He mentioned that what the audience feels about T'Challa is linked to the work Chadwick Boseman put in onset.

READ | Reminiscing Chadwick Boseman on 1st death anniversary: Actor's five movies to watch

Image: AP

READ | Chadwick Boseman death anniversary: Mark Ruffalo to Kevin Hart, H'wood celebs pay tribute
READ | Netflix partners with Howard Uni to create $5.4MN scholarships honouring Chadwick Boseman
READ | Marvel confirms late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa will not be recast in Black Panther

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: black panther, TChalla, Black Panther 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com