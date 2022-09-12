Black Panther 2 Star Letitia Wright Says She Felt Chadwick Boseman's Presence On The Set

After the massive success of the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther, the fans are now awaiting the release of the second instalment of the franchise. As the much-awaited movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release soon, actor Letitia Wright remembered the late actor Chadwick Boseman and revealed how she felt his presence while they were filming the sequel.

Letitia Wright reveals she felt Chadwick Boseman’s presence while filming Black Panther 2

According to People, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast members namely Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta remembered the late actor Chadwick Boseman who played the titular role in the superhero film. Wright recalled instances from the sets and revealed how they had moments of doubt on sets and she would then hear Boseman’s voice motivating her which kept her moving forward. "I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Boseman] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you.' That really just kept me moving forward,” she stated.

On the other hand, Winston Duke recalled how Boseman was always a very quietly powerful person and one of those who were led by always showing up and putting his best foot forward every day. He said, “He was always a very quietly powerful person. Sometimes you don't realize the extent, the amount of space people like that take up until they're not there. He was one of those people that led by example, and just led by always showing up and putting his best foot forward every day."

Duke even reflected on how the making of the sequel wasn't as playful in between takes as the first one because when Boseman was around, they were rapping and laughing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to hit the screens on November 11, 2022, as the final film in Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image: AP