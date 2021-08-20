Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Will Introduce New 'Iron Clad' Marvel Hero; Check Details

Black Panther 2, subtitled Wakanda Forever, will soon introduce Dominique Thorne as a new hero to the MCU. Black Panther 2 will reportedly star new Marvel hero, Ironheart, who was slated to appear in her own TV show for Phase 4 of the MCU. However, it seems that fans will see the return of an Iron Suit for heroic purposes, sooner rather than later. Here's what we know -

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever to feature Ironheart?

According to previous reports, Dominique Thorne is slated to play the character of Ironheart soon. While fans assumed she would make her debut in the TV show, Ironheart, reports claim that this might not be the case. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke to Comicbook.com and explained:

"We’re shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in ‘Black Panther 2’ first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her ‘Ironheart’ series."

New Marvel Hero: Who is Ironheart?

According to the comics, Ironheart aka Riri Williams is a teenager and a super-genius who grew up in Chicago and lives with her mother Ronnie and her paternal aunt Sharon. She studies at MIT and designs an iron suit that is similar to the Iron Man Armor using material stolen from campus. Riri's best friend Natalie and her step-father are killed in a shooting, which is also a huge part of her origin story.

She also develops an AI, called N.A.T.A.L.I.E. after her best friend whom she mourns. However, in the comics, it is Tony Stark AKA Iron Man who discovers Williams, impressed by her skills and use of tech. Now that Iron-Man has officially completed his MCU run, it will be interesting to see how she will become a part of the Avengers.

Another connection to Iron Man that Ironheart has is MIT, which Tony Stark also attended.

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever release date, and more

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever release date is set for 8th July, 2022. The film will be the sequel to 2018's Black Panther and will see director Ryan Coogler's return. Several cast members like Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Daniel Kaluuya Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, and Martin Freeman will also reprise their roles from the first film.

According to reports at the beginning of the year, Marvel chose not to recast the role of T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death. Marvel President Kevin Feige explained that the next film would focus on exploring "different subcultures" of Wakanda. While speaking to Deadline, he said:

"Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

An official date for Marvel's Ironheart series has not been announced, but it will release sometime in 2022. Going by Kevin Feige's latest comment about seeing Ironheart in Black Pather 2 first, we can assume that the series will release in the second half of 2022. Until then, Wakanda Forever!

