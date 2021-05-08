Black Panther 2 Will Take Viewers On A Journey To Explore The World Of Wakanda

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released an emotional featurette looking back on iconic moments in the MCU's first three phases. The video gives fans a glimpse of the franchise's future with a slew of new titles and release dates of upcoming Marvel movies through 2023. One of the most exciting revelations is that of the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther 2 plot details

Marvel Studio claimed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will, “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda.” Marvel has also made it clear that the movie will give attention to the characters that surrounded T’Challa in the first film. The sequel will us more insight into the world of Wakanda and it remains to be seen what Ryan Coogler has in his store this time.

Ryan Coogler who had written and directed Black Panther has reprised his same roles for the sequel as well. MCU followers will return to Wakanda when Black Panther 2 releases on July 8, 2022. Chadwick Boseman who portrayed the role of T'Challa passed away last year after battling colon cancer. There is not much revelation by the makers on how they will justify his absence. There have been speculations that either it would be shown that he has been killed in the MCU or they would clarify his absence in another method that stays to be seen. It has already been confirmed that the position won’t be recast. Instead, it’s anticipated that one of the other characters inside the universe will take up the mantle.

Black Panther 2 cast

There are various options regarding which character from Black Panther 2 cast will take up the mantle. It can be Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, performed by Letitia Wright, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Black Panther is the first Marvel movie that had an entirely black cast and was directed by a black director. Lupita Nyong'o played the role of Nakia, Black Panther's love interest in the film. Other than Lupita and Chadwick, Ryan Coogler's film also starred Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis in prominent roles.

