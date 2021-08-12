'Black Widow' Alternate Ending; Fans Call THIS Scene A Better Farewell To Natasha Romanoff

MCU's recent movie Black Widow closed the journey of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. Johansson's character of spy Natasha Romanoff was first introduced in Iron Man 2 and later went on to become an integral part of the Avengers team. A video of an alternate ending of Black Widow recently surfaced on the web and fans think that it would have been a better way to see off the beloved character of Black Widow.

Black Widow's alternate ending

The alternate ending begins with Scarlett Johansson sporting a blonde bob cut, which means she is headed to help Captain America free the Avengers held captive in the Raft that takes place in Avengers: Infinity War. Natasha is seen returning to her childhood Ohio neighbourhood where she grew up with Yelena (Florence Pugh). As Natasha looks at her old house, a girl playing Black Widow spots the actual Black Widow and pretends to shoot her with her bracelet weapon. Natasha returns the favour and smiles at the girl as the scene ends. See the alternate ending below.

#BlackWidow deleted scene.

This would have been a perfect ending. pic.twitter.com/bQp3GidTbV — Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) August 10, 2021

Fans took to Twitter and wrote that these deleted scenes would have been a better ending for the movie. One user wrote, "Nat going back home to see the positive influence she’s had as a hero is a full-circle moment that deserved to be in the #BlackWidow movie." Here are some fans' reactions to the alternate ending of Black Widow.

Nat going back home to see the positive influence she's had as a hero is a full circle moment that deserved to be in the #BlackWidow movie

Natasha was a victim of child trafficking, the entire Black Widow movie was about her guilt for “killing” Dreykov’s daughter and saving other women from suffering what she went through



To see little girls looking up to her must've meant the absolute WORLD to her #BlackWidow

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently made headlines after she sued Disney for breaching her contract post releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theatres and on Disney Plus. Johansson's lawyer, John Berlinski, in a statement acquired by AP, said, ''It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honour its contracts'.'

Disney refuted any claims of contract breach made by Johansson and released a statement saying, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

