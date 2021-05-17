'Black Widow' New Clip: Natasha Romanoff And Yelena Belova Bond Amidst A High-speed Chase

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is all set to release on June 9, 2021. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the film recently released a short action clip from the movie. They have showcased the bond between Natasha Romanoff and her sister Yelena Belova in the clip. Take a look at the latest clip from Black Widow.

Marvel Studio gives a glimpse of Black Widow's Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson will be seen portraying the role of Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming film. Marvel Studios released a video of her and Yelena escaping a biker in their car. The biker chases the two while Natasha manages to rash drive and save themselves from getting killed. Yelena turns the car backwards and breaks the door which eventually hits the biker. The biker falls down while the two escape. The makers wrote, "Just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase."

Reactions to the video from Black Widow

Marvel fans are extremely excited about the film as this will be the last one where they will get to see Scarlett Johanson's character, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. The character sacrificed her life in Avengers Endgame which released in 2019. Fans took to their Twitter handle to express their excitement about Black Widow's release. A fan wrote that he cannot wait any longer to watch the entire film. Another mentioned that he can't wait to watch Scarlett Johanson and Florence Pugh banter in the film. A Twitter user wrote that no words can describe their excitement about this film. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video.

More about Black Widow

Black Widow is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The cast of the film features Scarlett Johansson alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The film is set after Captain America: Civil War and the audience will get to witness Natasha on a run and forced to talk about her past life. The film was shot in Norway, Budapest, Morocco, Pinewood Studios in the UK and in Atlanta and Macon.

