'Black Widow' Release Date In India Confirmed? Read Details About The Upcoming MCU Film

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero flick Black Widow release date in India is officially announced, reported ANI. The film featuring Scarlett Johansson will soon release on July 9, 2021, in India. On June 1, 2021, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. He shared the poster of the film and stated that the film will be releasing in English, and Hindi, along with other regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Read how to watch Black Widow in India and other details below.

Black Widow release date in India confirmed?

The upcoming Marvel film will hit the theatres in the month of July this year. The film was originally slated to release on April 30 in India and May 1, 2020, in the US. It was delayed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown in all the countries. As soon as the news was confirmed, many fans rushed to drop positive comments and express their excitement for Scarlett Johansson's new movie.

Black Widow will have Scarlett reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. The cast of the film also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei, aka The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. It also stars O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone in essential roles. Scarlett has portrayed Black Widow in a number of Marvel films, which have displayed her growth from a dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.

In the upcoming Marvel superhero film, the new Marvel villain, Taskmaster will be introduced. Set after 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow will be shown dealing with her past as a spy and her broken relationships before she became an Avenger. The film is helmed by Cate Shortland, is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and bankrolled by Kevin Feige, while the screenplay has been taken care of by Eric Pearson. Black Widow is also the first film in Phase Four and is intended to be the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BLACK WIDOW'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.