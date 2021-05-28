Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Opens Up About His Secretive Role In Marvel Movie

Black Widow stars O-T Fagbenle in a pivotal role, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans have been speculating that he would be the lead villain, Taskmaster. But when the makers dropped character posters, Taskmaster and Fagbenle got solo pictures, hinting that they are not the same person which many fans think is just a trick. Now, the actor himself provided details about his role.

O-T Fagbenle in Black Widow is like James Bond's Q or Batman's Alfred

In a recent interview with The Playlist, O-T Fagbenle talked about his first MCU role. He said that he plays a character called Rick Mason. The actor mentioned that it is "really cool" with these kinds of characters, like in James Bond there is Q, and in Batman there is Alfred. He noted that in some way, he thinks Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow's missions with all the cool things she needs.

O-T Fagbenle explained that very much like Q and Alfred, there is a kind of energy between them that the viewers will pick up. He asserted that people would think if it is all business or not. The actor stated that there is something "really fun" about that kind of dynamic between the two characters. He admitted that he hesitates to say that Mason is a little fun. Fagbenle added that it is "quite a fun" character, although the audience might get a sense he's got a dark side. He noted that he cannot reveal too much about the role.

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (6/6) #RickMason pic.twitter.com/PaCgdARm4s — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Black Widow cast has Scarlet Johansson in her last outing as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. It has Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone making their MCU debut. William Hurt will be reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross. Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye is also a part of the team, as the movie will show the Budapest story.

The plot will revolve around the events that took place after Captain America: Civil War (2016) where Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone fighting dangerous enemies that have ties with her own past. Directed by Cate Shortland, the story is by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, with the screenplay by Eric Pearson. Black Widow will arrive on July 9, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with premier access that requires additional cost.

IMAGE: THEBLACKWIDOW TWITTER

