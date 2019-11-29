Upcoming Marvel Phase 4 Film 'Black Widow' To Release In India Before Global Premiere

Black Widow is the first film in the MCU's much-anticipated Phase 4 and the buzz surrounding it is at an all-time high. While Marvel fans from all over the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the Scarlett Johansson starrer film, the launch of its trailer is something everyone is now looking forward to. According to multiple reports online, the Natasha Romanoff stand-alone film from the Marvel Universe is set to release in Indian theaters on April 30, 2020, which is a day before its previously announced global release date of May 1, 2020. The film will reportedly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is played by Scarlett Johansson who made her debut with the 1994 movie North. The actor has portrayed the role of the Russian agent trained as a spy, martial artist, and sniper in all Avenger franchise movies till now. Scarlett Johansson has been lauded by all MCU fans for her integral role in the Marvel movies.

MCU films have changed the definition of entertainment in India as the superheroes pique the high-adrenaline and action-packed cinematic choices of today's younger generation. All MCU heroes have become a household name thanks to the availability of the films on OTT platforms today. Indian fans have been excited to know the origins of Black Widow as her roots and background are unheard of until now.

About the film

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Widow will be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2017), Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.

