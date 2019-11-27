Scarlett Johansson Takes Her Words Back On The LGBTQ+ Row From Last Year

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson has had some of the strongest roles in films, which have minted over $14.3 billion at the global box-offices making her the third highest-grossing actors of all time. Almost a year after exiting Rupert Sanders’s crime biopic, Rub & Tug, she has opened up saying that she was ‘tone-deaf’. Here are all the details on the story:

Also read: Scarlett Johansson Admits She 'romanticised' Her Marriage With Ryan Reynolds. Know Why?

‘I mishandled the situation’ – Scarlett Johannson

According to the reports by a leading entertainment portal, Scarlett Johansson addressed the flak surrounding her playing a transgender character in the movie. In her interview with a leading American magazine, Scarlett Johansson said that she was ‘tone-deaf’ to the feelings of the transgender community over her playing a transgender character in Rub & Tug and that she mishandled the situation. In the interview, she also said that it is not a good feeling to be ‘tone-deaf’ about something. Scarlett Johansson also said that she did not handle the flak surrounding her being cast in a transgender role well.

Also read: 'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson To Host Dec Shows

In Scarlett Johansson’s first response to the row of criticism, she said that her critics should be directed towards Jeffery Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment. She added that in hindsight, she mishandled the situation. Scarlett Johansson said that she was not sensitive during her initial reactions to the flak. She also said that she was not wholly aware of how the transgender community felt about the three actors essaying the roles of transgender people, and also how they thought about the cisgender people playing the role of transgender characters. She also said that the phase was like a whirlwind, and she felt terrible about misjudging it all.

Also read: Was Hyper-sexualized Early In My Career: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson movies

Scarlett Johansson made her debut in film with the 1994 movie North. Some of the most loved Scarlett Johansson movies are Lucy, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. She recently starred in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Some of the upcoming Scarlett Johansson upcoming movies include Black Widow and Sing 2. Black Widow is the much-awaited solo movie of Scarlett Johansson’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also read: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson To Receive SBIFF's Performers Of The Year Award

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.