Black Widow Trailer Gets Rave Reviews, Netizens Hail Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal

Hollywood News

Black Widow trailer was recently shared by Marvel Studios. The trailer has been received well by audiences. Netizens are in love with Scarlet's look and acting

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
black widow

The Marvel Studios finally dropped the long-awaited trailer of Black Widow on December 3, 2019, featuring Scarlett Johansson as the former Soviet super-spy Natasha Romanoff. ​​​​​It is for the first time that Scarlett's Black Widow is getting her solo film. The trailer has been received well by the audience and they have received positive comments and a lot of likes on the trailer. The intense look on Scarlett's face in the poster has left the fans impressed. They have also tweeted about the trailer on their Twitter handle. Watch the trailer below.

 

Here are some fan reactions to the trailer

.

Scarlet Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff also known as Black Widow appeared first in the year 2010 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett has played Black Widow as an important character in several Marvel movies. The films tracked her journey from a 'morally dubious' Russian assassin to an Avenger that is out to save the world. The 2020 film Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. She was last seen as Black Widow in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame. Her character was seen sacrificing her life to save Hawkeye and get the Soul Stone from Vomir during the 'time heist'. The film Black Widow is all set to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

 

 

