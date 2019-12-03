'Black Widow' Trailer Showcases Scarlett Johannson Suiting Up Once Again

Back in summer 2019, president of Marvel Studios had revealed that a Black Widow standalone film is under production. Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff portrayed by Scarlett Johansson is the first female superhero to ever feature in the Marvel cinematic universe. Though the character has appeared in multiple movies as a supporting member of the team, her standalone adventures were never explored in MCU. Now, Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Black Widow, check it out below.

Black Widow first trailer launched

"I’m done running from my past." Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q1BxUz63Dk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2019

Black Widow's character wasn't given a definitive origin story in the MCU. Director Joss Whedon had stated that with Avengers: Age Of Ultron, he tried to explore the character's past. Snippets from the 2015 film are also seen in the newer trailer. Scarlett had previously cleared the air around the speculations stating that the film will not be an origin story as all fans were expecting. But, the film is set to be a standalone adventure of Natasha Romanoff with her long-forgotten family.

The trailer showcases flashes from Natasha's past, as previously seen in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, where she is trained to be an assassin. The film will reportedly revolve around Black Widow diving back into the world she left behind before becoming an Avenger. Natasha's character is seen reuniting with her older team of assassins featuring actors like Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. Along with the trailer, Marvel Studios has also released the first look poster for Black Widow.

Check out the brand new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/V0SqHooj2d — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2019

