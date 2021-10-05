'Blade' Reboot Release Date Accidentally Confirmed By Marvel India; Take A Look

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@realwesleysnipes
On Tuesday, the online streaming site, Disney India announced its upcoming slate of releases, including Marvel films and the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron starrer Avatar. However, it seems Marvel has accidentally revealed the Blade release date as both the official press release and the accompanying tweet shared by Marvel India stated that the upcoming Blade reboot is scheduled for release on October 7, 2022. The information had not been announced earlier.
Read on to know more about the action/horror film release date.
The universe is getting bigger 🔥— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 5, 2021
Ready or not, here they come 🎬 pic.twitter.com/dOaRP9WLoa
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Marvel India dropped a picture that reveals the much-awaited films releases. The studio wrote, "The universe is getting bigger Ready or not, here they come.". Helmed by Bassam Tariq, the new Blade film will star Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali. The film will introduce the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Earlier, the titular role, Blade was essayed in three films by Wesley Snipes, before the MCU era.
The film's helmer Tariq is the sixth person of colour to helm a Marvel movie, joining the list of filmmakers- Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, Destin Cretton, Taika Waititi, and Nia DaCosta, as the studio makes efforts to diversify both on-screen and off-screen crews.
The release date announcement confirms that MCU's Eternals, which has been scheduled for a Diwali release in India for a few weeks, will clash in cinemas with Akshay Kumar's long-delayed film, Sooryavanshi.
According to Hindustan Times, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India, Bikram Duggal said that the streamer has been at the forefront of 'innovative and immersive storytelling'. He said that in the upcoming months, the OTT platform will have 'an exciting slate that also includes many Superhero spectacles ushering in the new phase of MCU starting with Eternals' release this Diwali'.
