Blake Lively Mocks Ryan Reynolds In Latest Post; Says 'just Got Me Pregnant'

Ryan Reynolds and his ladylove Blake Lively are often seen entertaining fans with their cute social media banter. Recently, Ryan Reynolds posted a video talking about his movie Buried. In the video, Ryan Reynolds is seen buried in a coffin and drinking out of a flask. Ryan Reynold’s wife Blake Lively commented on the picture, "I think this just got me pregnant,"

Ryan Reynolds who is known for his epic comebacks gave a hilarious and sarcastic reply to his wife’s comment. He wrote, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever." He added, "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you." Take a look at Ryan's post.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's first date was 'funny' and 'awkward'

Back in 2010, the two, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the sets of Green Lantern where they featured as each other's love interest. As time passed, they became really good friends but, both of them were dating different people. As per reports, Blake Lively was dating Penn Badgley and Ryan Reynolds was hitched to Scarlett Johansson.

Both of them decided to go on a double date with their respective partners. It was the most awkward situation for them. In one of the talk shows, Reynolds laughed off the situation and said, "I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. It was the most awkward date for the respective persons because we were just like fireworks coming across."

That date for the couple was a blessing in disguise. Because, although it was a double date with different people, according to Ryan Reynolds, that first meeting and date helped them to get rid of all the awkwardness that they would have faced in their real first date. Hence, that hilarious double date could be the best thing that happened to them

